Once Upon a Time in America

Once Upon a Time in America
Incredible film by Sergio Leone - 4 hours of unadulterated cinematic wonderment. Compelling, beautifully shot, INCREDIBLE soundtrack - What's not to like?

Well, maybe the language, the violence, and the rape scene. But it's still awesome.

Posted on Jan 28, 2011
