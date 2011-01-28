Ryan Irven

Double Edged: Efficient Design Solutions

Ryan Irven
Ryan Irven
  • Save
Double Edged: Efficient Design Solutions vintage double efficient design solutions
Download color palette

Used the multiply layer type and added some wear and tear. Still not sure about colors

2ad537f3742eed996da75ceedf2f6d9d
Rebound of
Double Edged: Efficient Design Solutions
By Ryan Irven
View all tags
Posted on Jan 28, 2011
Ryan Irven
Ryan Irven

More by Ryan Irven

View profile
    • Like