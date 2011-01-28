Nathan Monk

Amor
Part (crop) of a print collaboration with Matt Lees that is available at Ethos over the Valentines sales period.

I was responsible for the custom type, textures, background (not really visible here) and layout. Matt had the task of creating the Eiffel Tower - one from his 'building' series.

Jan 28, 2011
