The Solarium 2.1

The Solarium 2.1 workspace
My new setup for this year. Things of note:

- Standing desk as detailed here.
- 13" MacBook Air
- 27" Cinema Display
- Invisible Creature print.
- Lego Slave I

Posted on Jan 28, 2011
