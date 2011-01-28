Kris Todd

K as in Kris - Rough

Kris Todd
Kris Todd
  • Save
K as in Kris - Rough k grunge personal logo concept rough draft
Download color palette

Just beginning to experiment with ideas for my new personal logo, liking where this is going, but still open to take this in any direction.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 28, 2011
Kris Todd
Kris Todd

More by Kris Todd

View profile
    • Like