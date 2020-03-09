Erik Tingle

HG gradient logo band band logo
Highgrove (HG) is a three-piece hard alt-rock band I'm part of with my two brothers from Boise, Idaho.

Everything in the design has a relationship to the number three, everything is connected, and the color gradations represent geographical journeys spanning across the US.

Posted on Mar 9, 2020
