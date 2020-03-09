Trending designs to inspire you
Highgrove (HG) is a three-piece hard alt-rock band I'm part of with my two brothers from Boise, Idaho.
Everything in the design has a relationship to the number three, everything is connected, and the color gradations represent geographical journeys spanning across the US.