Steve ✦ Lowtwait

Sugarloaf Final

Steve ✦ Lowtwait
Steve ✦ Lowtwait
  • Save
Sugarloaf Final logo typography design branding illustration
Download color palette

I just finished this logo and received final approval from the client. We went though A LOT of color combinations to reach this one.

B4d67c2ff4cc5cbe29aa81d0c0607cd9
Rebound of
Sugarloaf 2
By Steve ✦ Lowtwait
View all tags
Posted on Jan 28, 2011
Steve ✦ Lowtwait
Steve ✦ Lowtwait

More by Steve ✦ Lowtwait

View profile
    • Like