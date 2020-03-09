Movematcher Moving Company Overlay

Trending designs to inspire you
User feedback guided us in an update the "quote result page" that users weren't happy with the static results. As a part of the relaunch, we added in an overlay for the consumer to get more information on a mover by clicking their company name (now a hyper link), with the ability to navigate the interface in the quote page, or also view the full profile in an isolated screen.
Learn more: movematcher.com/quote
Quotes and dollar amounts are not representative of actual rates on movematcher.com and are for placeholder only.