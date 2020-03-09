Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Soap - UI/UX case study

Soap - UI/UX case study
This app helps the users to segregate the wastes, if users saw irresponsible activities from govt, it helps the users to rise the complaints and also used to book the scrap dealer for scrap pickup

Full case study on behance - https://bit.ly/2IzEuyJ

