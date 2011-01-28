tolleson, terry

FREE EGYPT

tolleson, terry
tolleson, terry
  • Save
FREE EGYPT egypt freedom
Download color palette

Thank you for this, Mac! Went out and bought some shirts and fabric spray and I'm gonna make as many as I can. I'm droppin' your name (and/or your dribbble post) with every person I run into.

Admittedly, the Sharpie gives yours almost a letterpress feel… something fabric spray paint just can't do.

88730c1e12ae734126043c9c90f6b7c8
Rebound of
FREE EGYPT
By Mac Tyler
View all tags
Posted on Jan 28, 2011
tolleson, terry
tolleson, terry

More by tolleson, terry

View profile
    • Like