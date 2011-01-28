Michael Spitz

BD Bubble V2

BD Bubble V2 bd monogram speech bubble logo type typography identity branding
Gave a little more thought to the speech bubble play... At least now I've got the letters facing the right way round now ;)

**Tail flipped > HERE

*Plus one more option (not quite as distilled) > HERE

Rebound of
BD Bubbles
By Michael Spitz
Posted on Jan 28, 2011
