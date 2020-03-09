CartFlows - Logo Animation

Cart Flows is a software that lets users build powerful sales funnels on WordPress.

Back in 2018 they needed a brand identity system that would appeal to eCommerce experts and mom & pop shops alike. The goal was to have 5000+ websites using CartFlows within the first year of launch.

We more than doubled their goal, and after working with us, they are now the #1 sales funnel builder for WordPress!

Giga worked with Logovolt on this project to develop the Logo Animation.

