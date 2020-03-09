CartFlows - Logo Animation

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Cart Flows is a software that lets users build powerful sales funnels on WordPress.
Back in 2018 they needed a brand identity system that would appeal to eCommerce experts and mom & pop shops alike. The goal was to have 5000+ websites using CartFlows within the first year of launch.
We more than doubled their goal, and after working with us, they are now the #1 sales funnel builder for WordPress!
Giga worked with Logovolt on this project to develop the Logo Animation.
Check out the full case study on Behance!
📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com