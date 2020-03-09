Wisecraft

CartFlows - Logo Animation

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Hire Me
  • Save
CartFlows - Logo Animation design brand identity negative space lettermark identity designer typography smart mark logomark case study behance project logotype designer logo design logo intro branding brand letter c cart animation after effects
Download color palette
  1. CartFlows_Dribbble.mp4
  2. Cart-Flows-Drib.jpg

Cart Flows is a software that lets users build powerful sales funnels on WordPress.

Back in 2018 they needed a brand identity system that would appeal to eCommerce experts and mom & pop shops alike. The goal was to have 5000+ websites using CartFlows within the first year of launch.

We more than doubled their goal, and after working with us, they are now the #1 sales funnel builder for WordPress!

Giga worked with Logovolt on this project to develop the Logo Animation.

Check out the full case study on Behance!

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

Bcca60239b35e3987f633f814a131599
Rebound of
Cart Flows - Brand Identity
By Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
Hire Me

More by Wisecraft

View profile
    • Like