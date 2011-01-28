Diego Monzon

Bubblegum Seal

Diego Monzon
Diego Monzon
  • Save
Bubblegum Seal bubblegum pink seal wax envelope
Download color palette

I fixed the contrast and color a little bit . No 3d, just illustrator + photoshop

4896442b6d904fd926b5487ce0c0dbfa
Rebound of
Bubblegum Seal
By Diego Monzon
View all tags
Posted on Jan 28, 2011
Diego Monzon
Diego Monzon

More by Diego Monzon

View profile
    • Like