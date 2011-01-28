Loubna Aggoun

Twitter Follow Buttons .psd

Loubna Aggoun
Loubna Aggoun
  • Save
Twitter Follow Buttons .psd button twitter purple green blue red
Download color palette

Some buttons I made quickly to try to use this purple color, then I made a green, blue and red version.

Available here: http://designmoo.com/resources/follow-me-on-twitter-buttons/

View all tags
Posted on Jan 28, 2011
Loubna Aggoun
Loubna Aggoun

More by Loubna Aggoun

View profile
    • Like