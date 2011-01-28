Robert Padbury

Impossible Logo

Robert Padbury
Robert Padbury
Hire Me
  • Save
Impossible Logo logo impossible diamond princess cut gotham schematic purple
Download color palette

Logo for an upcoming project. A little bit inspired by Tron, and a recent trip to Tiffany's.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 28, 2011
Robert Padbury
Robert Padbury
Select Works
Hire Me

More by Robert Padbury

View profile
    • Like