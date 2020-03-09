Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Facebook Hamburger menu

Facebook Hamburger menu helping settings ios iphone component nav search icon information social app social bottom menu profile list icon design icons icon hamburger menu re design redesign facebook
In my opinion the hamburger menu is not very good, because there are too many colors. Those are nice, but the combination is not right. Too strong gradient background, and too light boxes are not comfortable. I also don't like its UX, that's why I created a simple list.
So I decided to create 3 versions:
-Light,
-Blue,
-Dark.

