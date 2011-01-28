Rogie

Outlaw Design Blog Elements western comments whiskey booze sheriff star illustration cactus wood rope
I had SO MUCH FUN making these elements for Outlaw Design Blog. WoohoO!

Mad Props to Ryan Clark (an amazing illustrator who you should DEFINITELY follow on Dribbble and on Twitter) for his brushes, which I used illustrating these.

Posted on Jan 28, 2011
