Fragos Media - Website

Ready to board a spaceship? 🚀

The website created for Fragos Media was designed as a journey through the online universe. Surfing between galaxies dedicated to digital advertising and launch ramps, it’s easy to feel like an astronaut ready to embark for a successful interstellar journey.

For this reason, we used only real photos by Nasa and SpaceX and the copy presents metaphors and references to space exploration.

Full Case Study on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/93108463/Fragos-Media