Quixly 2 Has Physical Products

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn the full product design process…
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
That's right peeps! Quixly 2 will give you the ability to sell physical products in addition to digital products :D
The toggle switch above isn't really a true "toggle", since both buttons can be ACTIVE at the same time. Not sure what to call that kind of switch, but it is already in use in Quixly 1... but this looks WAY better and clarifies it much better.
Currently you would be viewing ONLY digital products.
YAY for sneaks and yay for peeks!