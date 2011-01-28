Drew Wilson

Quixly 2 Has Physical Products

Quixly 2 Has Physical Products
That's right peeps! Quixly 2 will give you the ability to sell physical products in addition to digital products :D

The toggle switch above isn't really a true "toggle", since both buttons can be ACTIVE at the same time. Not sure what to call that kind of switch, but it is already in use in Quixly 1... but this looks WAY better and clarifies it much better.
Currently you would be viewing ONLY digital products.

YAY for sneaks and yay for peeks!

Posted on Jan 28, 2011
