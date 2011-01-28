Ryan Clark

Ryan Clark
Ryan Clark
Sparkbox Identity
New identity for my firm! The text is custom-lettered based on DIN. And yes, there is a bolt, because of the obvious reference to a spark and an abstracted "S". Hope ya dig it!

Posted on Jan 28, 2011
Ryan Clark
Ryan Clark

