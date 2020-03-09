Hiep Tong

Bếp Mina - Logotype

Bếp Mina - Logotype logodesign branding bepmina typehip typovn vietnam logo logotype customtype lettering typography
Logotype for a girl's store. With delicious food, beautiful cakes made by her own hands.
Warm tone and fat font style bring out the delicious taste.
Thanks for watching and check it: https://bepmina.vn/

