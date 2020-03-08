Chaitanya Alluru

Dynos - An Interactive Document Editor for Students and Teachers

Dynos - An Interactive Document Editor for Students and Teachers
Dynos is very familiarly unique document editor which is targeted at teachers and students for day to day curriculum activities. Teachers are not exactly tech savvy. But they know how to use MS Word or Google Docs. Drawing many similarities from popular editors and adding additional features which opened a million possibilities for the product and the education system. Had a lot of fun working on this.
https://www.dynos.io/

Posted on Mar 8, 2020
Product Designer

