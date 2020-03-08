NSCI Synagogue Logo

Laura Alwin

stained glass geometric logo star of david multicolor design logo synagogue jewish nsci
New logo for a reform synagogue in Glencoe, IL. The symbol is inspired by a stained glass window in one of the sanctuaries with the Star of David subtlety emerging as an expression of Judaism and the transformative power of Jewish living.

Art Direction/Michael Pagliuco

