replica studios icon circle minimal replica ai voice film audiobooks music robots animation gaming software icons use cases
Icons can become very pedestrian and functional at times. So it was fun to come up with something different and unique while retaining familiarity.

For context; these icons are use cases for Replica, a product that uses AI to replicate human voice. Replica allows you to replicate your own voice and also provides a range of custom, original voices for use.

For more info check out https://replicastudios.com/ 🤓

Multidisciplinary Designer at Replica Studios

