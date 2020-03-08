Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Otrek Brand Identity App Design

A Transportation Brand Company
Brand Name - O trek
Type - Walking Transportation 😄

Since our government banned our major means of transportation in Lagos Nigeria. we had to look for an alternative to make sure we satisfy our customers and take them to their destination. Very Fast and Reliable

🔥🎨Full Project here https://www.behance.net/gallery/101775111/Otrek-Web-UI

