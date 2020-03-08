🧙‍♂️Patryk Wojciechowicz
International Women's Day

International Women's Day sexy fireart studio strong palette color power sunglasses ui girl fireart portrait design clear design vector womens day woman illustration
You make life worth living. Happy Women's Day to all the lovely women!
The illustration style is inspired by the amazing works of Malika Favre.

