A Little Update

A Little Update logo portfolio web redesign
Got some more finished last night, but I was too tired to post again before bed. A few changes here and there. A splash of color.

Today, I will be wrestling with code that's new to me (I've been out of web design for almost a year and a half while working for an agency). I'm excited!

Rebound of
Personal/Portfolio Website in Progress
By Tiffany Smith
Posted on Jan 28, 2011
