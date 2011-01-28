Zombie, pseudo-logo, self-portrait-thingamabobs

I drew these, and a few more, last night in about an hour. Just for fun. It started as a personal logo exercise and ended up being a series of cartoony self portraits where I reminded myself that there's an endless variety to the ways we can approach an assignment or character design. (There's more than one way to skin a fat, bald, zombified illustrator with a penchant for the macabre. :P)



The series was published to Flickr as I made them.



http://www.flickr.com/photos/rayfrenden/5395026126/