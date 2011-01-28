Jim LePage

Word: Matthew (We Agree)

Part of a design for the book of Matthew, based on Jesus words "If two of you on earth agree about anything you ask for, it will be done for you by my Father in heaven." Weird verse.

Posted on Jan 28, 2011
