dan gneiding

HiWay Sport Shop Logo

dan gneiding
dan gneiding
  • Save
HiWay Sport Shop Logo logo type fishing hiway sport shop
Download color palette

Working on a logo for my Uncle's Hunting/fishing supply store. Stop in if you are in NJ!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 28, 2011
dan gneiding
dan gneiding

More by dan gneiding

View profile
    • Like