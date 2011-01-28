Big Blue Limiter Modern Skin

Scott Kane

This is the skin i made for 112 dB Limiter plugin
It has 1 vintage and this... the modern skin
full screen http://bit.ly/f0OFaD

anyway... enjoy it!
and drop a comment scottkane1 [{@}] gmail com

Posted on Jan 28, 2011
Scott Kane
Scott Kane

