Ian Dale

"Star Search" Book Cover

Ian Dale
Ian Dale
  • Save
"Star Search" Book Cover illustration digital painting photoshop children book cover colors youth ministry
Download color palette

Working on both cover illustration and interior layouts for a series of course guidebooks for a kid's program. Just finished this image for the third book, about helping young girls develop positive role-models and leadership goals.

Ian Dale
Ian Dale

More by Ian Dale

View profile
    • Like