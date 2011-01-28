João Oliveira Simões

Header with prices

João Oliveira Simões
João Oliveira Simões
Hire Me
  • Save
Header with prices header website
Download color palette

Detail of a header for a cash & carry's website selling its products.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 28, 2011
João Oliveira Simões
João Oliveira Simões
Founder @44Studio & Staff Product Designer @Brilliant
Hire Me

More by João Oliveira Simões

View profile
    • Like