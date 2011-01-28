Bas van der Ploeg

iPhone-like start page for personal use

Bas van der Ploeg
Bas van der Ploeg
  • Save
iPhone-like start page for personal use background icons iphone ipad browser firefox bubbles drops homescreen
Download color palette

A personal start page in iOS homescreen-style.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 28, 2011
Bas van der Ploeg
Bas van der Ploeg

More by Bas van der Ploeg

View profile
    • Like