Made a quick teaser to put up on Facebook for my friends to wonder what can be in the box.



The sticker is almost 100% ripped off of Junecloud's Delivery Status Touch's app icon. Just added some wear, the Apple logo, expected delivery date and changed the address info.



So, what really IS inside the box?

- A new iMac 27 Quad Core i7 of course!

Sweet as hell?

- You bet!