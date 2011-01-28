Tom Wittlin

Pirate Chest

Tom Wittlin
Tom Wittlin
  • Save
Pirate Chest illustration pirate black and white
Download color palette

I've always had a certain appreciation for this style. Drawing only with black and white without shading, shadow or colour isn't as simple as the end result suggests. This is my first crack at it, I suspect it'll be on everything I do for the next month now while I experiment. =)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 28, 2011
Tom Wittlin
Tom Wittlin

More by Tom Wittlin

View profile
    • Like