TV Western 2

TV Western 2 illustration bad guy cowboys duel good guy western
Just finished - illustration for a student textbook. Publisher wants to represent an old-fashioned western duel - stereotypical good guy vs bad guy - but without any guns!

Posted on Jan 28, 2011
