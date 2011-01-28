Michael Wilson

Twumps stats update

Twumps stats update stats ui
Here's an update on the previous shot after an evening of discussions and problem solving.

This is the new 'safe' approach and I'm going to work on a more graphical version to display the information. I'll rebound that when I come up with something that works.

Twumps Stats
Posted on Jan 28, 2011
