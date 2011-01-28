Jordan Little

Shift Creative Site v5

Shift Creative Site v5 museo slab button blue orange
Working on the new version of my site. I'm really happy with the way it's coming together, but it's unfortunate that my IE users are still happy…this site looks considerably less awesome in IE. Still works great, though!

Posted on Jan 28, 2011
