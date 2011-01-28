AaronBoynton

A Mark

AaronBoynton
AaronBoynton
  • Save
A Mark mark illustrator ideas black simple
Download color palette

Really trying to come up with a good clean mark for myself. Any feedback, advice, ??

View all tags
Posted on Jan 28, 2011
AaronBoynton
AaronBoynton

More by AaronBoynton

View profile
    • Like