Freebie Friday (Fluffy Weather)

Made those about 1 or 2 years ago.

But as I still got asked about them, mods or the PSDs
I decided to release them on 365.psd

So grab them while they're hot:
http://365psd.com/day/311/

More stuff included as on the preview
In fact all elements I needed to display Yahoo's weather states.

Everything in a night and a day version.

Enjoy ;)

Posted on Jan 28, 2011
