Anthony Mattox

Pulsus iPad Menu Screenshot, Horizontal

Anthony Mattox
Anthony Mattox
  • Save
Pulsus iPad Menu Screenshot, Horizontal ipad pulsus game menu ios
Download color palette

Working on redesigning the menus of Pulsus for iOS. http://www.pulsusgame.com/

View all tags
Posted on Jan 27, 2011
Anthony Mattox
Anthony Mattox

More by Anthony Mattox

View profile
    • Like