Tabitha Kristen

Corazón

Tabitha Kristen
Tabitha Kristen
Hire Me
  • Save
Corazón heart corazon mi valentines valentine holiday logo brand custom font typography logotype type pink purple red
Download color palette

This is an idea I had and the resulting design. 100% custom type. I feel like something's off somewhere but I don't know where. So, I'm sharing it here. I hope the concept is obvious. Thanks for the feedback. :)

Tabitha Kristen
Tabitha Kristen
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Tabitha Kristen

View profile
    • Like