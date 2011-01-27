Joseph Hughes

Preview Mode
Joseph Hughes
Preview Mode vector typeography illustration
I'm a huge fan of Preview Mode in Illustrator. I'm putting together a little Powerpoint slide for an event in Columbus, Ohio, and I kind of like how it looks in Preview. Behind the curtain, if you will.

Posted on Jan 27, 2011
Joseph Hughes
Joseph Hughes

