Milos Mirkovic

Ninja Sheep

Milos Mirkovic
Milos Mirkovic
  • Save
Ninja Sheep ninja sheep iphone game character
Download color palette

Character for an iPhone game. I'm working on animation right now. Any suggestions are welcome.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 27, 2011
Milos Mirkovic
Milos Mirkovic

More by Milos Mirkovic

View profile
    • Like