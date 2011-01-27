Tom Wahlin

Some Nav Interactions

Tom Wahlin
Tom Wahlin
  • Save
Some Nav Interactions css3 typekit navigation meta gif interaction
Download color palette

Playing with a couple navigation ideas for the eventual redesign of http://tomwahlin.com/.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 27, 2011
Tom Wahlin
Tom Wahlin

More by Tom Wahlin

View profile
    • Like