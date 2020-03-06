Ridin' Round | Hobbiton

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Ridin' Round No. 4 | Hobbiton
Anyone who knows me knows I'm a preeetty big Lord of the Rings fan and I was lucky enough to check "go to Hobbiton" off my bucket list. It was magical, charming, peaceful...everything I imagined it would be. While I loved New Zealand and explored all around the North Island: Wellington, Auckland, and Rotorua, I wanted to do a special fantasy edition of Ridin' Round.
In this special edition of Ridin' Round, we ride Gandalf's carriage through The Shire past Bilbo's home, other Hobbit holes, Bilbo's party field and The Mill. Grab a pint from The Green Dragon and hop on board cause "we're going on an adventure!"