Ridin' Round | Hobbiton

Ridin' Round No. 4 | Hobbiton

Anyone who knows me knows I'm a preeetty big Lord of the Rings fan and I was lucky enough to check "go to Hobbiton" off my bucket list. It was magical, charming, peaceful...everything I imagined it would be. While I loved New Zealand and explored all around the North Island: Wellington, Auckland, and Rotorua, I wanted to do a special fantasy edition of Ridin' Round.

In this special edition of Ridin' Round, we ride Gandalf's carriage through The Shire past Bilbo's home, other Hobbit holes, Bilbo's party field and The Mill. Grab a pint from The Green Dragon and hop on board cause "we're going on an adventure!"