Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Amanda Snyder

It's Electric!

Amanda Snyder
Amanda Snyder
  • Save
It's Electric! lightning bolt lightning ligature color branding
Download color palette

I'm not sure the client wants the name out there, but I just couldn't help but share this lightning bolt ligature. I can already tell this project is going to be a fun one!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 6, 2020
Amanda Snyder
Amanda Snyder

More by Amanda Snyder

View profile
    • Like