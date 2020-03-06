Movematcher Home Page

Movematcher's home page update was about one thing: a single CTA to get people to the quote page. We had multiple flavors of forms to get customer information, but it was hard to push them to a central screen to get this. I had been advocating for this at the start of the project and we were able to install a progressive form experience that shows the users the steps of the form process, as well as moving tips. The Home page was meant to serve as a friendly page that states movematcher's value prop and mission to get quick free moving quotes.

View the page here: movematcher.com