Travis Neilson

Personal Logo 3 —WIP

Travis Neilson
Travis Neilson
  • Save
Personal Logo 3 —WIP typography branding vitesse logo wip personal
Download color palette

I really like this version, I think that the 'feel' is there. However, It has a hard time fitting in with the site as it is. See.

But who can say no to another excuse to re-design?!

E7958b88b042d9aedf7883931d38c71e
Rebound of
Personal Logo — WIP
By Travis Neilson
View all tags
Posted on Jan 27, 2011
Travis Neilson
Travis Neilson

More by Travis Neilson

View profile
    • Like